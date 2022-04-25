May 30, 1979 - April 20, 2022

NORMAL — Ryan E. Scott, age 42, of Normal, IL passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Ryan was born May 30, 1979.

Ryan was the husband of Bridget Scott. They would have shared 18 years of marriage this July. The people that loved him most were his wife Bridget and his children: Natalie Marie and Landon Eric Scott. He is survived by his parents: Richard and Leigh Scott; his sisters: Jenny Schulz and husband Jerry and Wendy Davis and husband Doug.

A memorial visitation is scheduled Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1002 Airport Road, Bloomington IL 61704.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Busey Bank for the future of Natalie and Landon. Busey Bank, 2101 N Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, IL 61704.

Inurnment will take place at a later date during a private ceremony at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Ryan's family and loved ones will continue advocating for mental health awareness.