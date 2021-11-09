FLANAGAN — Ruth Marie Finney, 61, of Flanagan, IL, passed away at 3:12 a.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, peacefully in her home.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a memorial visitation will be 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, IL. Following the visitation dinner will be held at the American Legion.

Ruth was born May 18, 1960 in South Haven, MI, the daughter of James and Alice (Crothers) Mort. She was preceded in death by John Finney in 1998, and granddaughter, Amara Finney 2015.

Surviving are her parents of Petoskey, MI; her four children: Sam Krasnican of Flanagan, IL, Brandy Finney and Hunter Trego of Bloomington, IL, Shelly and Mark Wisz of Kalamazoo, MI, and Dustin Krasnican and Jessica Craig of Minooka, IL. Her two brothers: Steve Mort of Venango, NE, and David and Debbie Mort of Pierce, CO; and her six grandchildren: Quintin, Ainslie, Camdyn and Benson Krasnican, Lyla and Walker Wisz.

Ruth was a Register Nurse, with Mitchell Gen X Coventry. She was also a member of Sweet Adelines International, Vermillion Valley Show Chorus, and the Stamin' Up! Club. Ruth enjoyed time with family and friends. She loved her crafts from: sewing, quilting, cards and cooking for all of her family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Vermillion Valley Show Chorus, or OSF Hospice.