March 2, 1924 - Dec. 23, 2022

NORMAL — Ruth Mangina, 98, of Normal, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022.

She was born March 2, 1924 in Bloomington, IL, to Clarence and Edna Belle (Baker) Lester. She married Frank Mangina on July 2, 1965. He passed away August 5, 2001.

She was survived by her nieces: Kathryn (Bob) Butler of Seattle, WA, and Sue (Mario) Isley of Sand Springs, OK; nephew, Mark (Bev) Lester of Fort Myers, FL; and four step-sons: Gary (Sally) Mangina of Bloomington, IL, Timothy Mangina of Berthoud, CO, Robert Mangina of Bloomington, IL, and Anthony (Suzi) Mangina of Kevil, KY; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; daughter, Ruth Anne; brother, Marvin Lester and step-son, Frank B. Mangina.

Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family has been entrusted with East Lawn Funeral Home.

Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.