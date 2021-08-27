CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Ruth M. (Klatt) Marek of Charlotte, NC (previously from Bloomington, IL) passed away on August 10, 2021. She was born on August 17, 1927 in Earlville, IL, to Alfred and Edith (Mahan) Klatt.

She graduated from Earlville High School in May of 1945. She married Joseph Marek of Granton, WI, on December 6, 1953. After the death of their daughter Erin, Ruth and Joseph moved from Bloomington to Charlotte in 2014, leaving their home of 52 years, to be closer to their son Craig and daughter-in-law Lori.

While in Charlotte, they continued to enjoy short trips to Charleston, Ashville, the Biltmore, and exploring Charlotte with their son and daughter-in-law. Prior to moving to Charlotte, Ruth enjoyed traveling, attending church functions at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, and being with her circle of friends and family. She adored her grandchildren and had frequent visits and overnight stays which included Mamaw spoiling them with her cookies (ginger creams) and cereal snacks. "All too soon this will be a thing of the past so we must enjoy them while we can". Ruth enjoyed sewing, crocheting, decoupage, cross stitching, cooking, baking, reading, and listening to the Grand Ole Opry and her favorite country singers.

She is survived by her loving family, Craig (Lori) Marek of Charlotte, NC; her granddaughter Kiera (Aaron) Jordan of Holland Landing, Ontario, Canada; and her two great granddaughters: Ava and Brooklyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph, her three sisters June Novak, Helen Vorberg, and Millie Hepfer, her daughter Erin Hartge, and her grandson Ian Marek.

A graveside service will be held at the Precinct Cemetery Earlville, IL on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Elliotte Manor, 10201 Connell Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227.