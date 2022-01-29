Ruth M. Bernard

BLOOMINGTON — Ruth M. (Borgelt) Bernard, 85, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at her home.

There will be no service or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private inurnment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born on January 5, 1937, in Concordia, MO, and was the youngest child of Fred and Emma Henning Borgelt.

Ruth was a graduate of Concordia Teacher's College in River Forest, IL, and she taught in Kansas City, MO, then in Baltimore, MD. She later signed up to teach 1st grade in the Department of Defense Schools, where she was assigned to Turkey for two-years, then Germany for four-years, and later two-years in Taiwan.

Ruth met her husband, Reginald Bernard, while in the service in Germany, and had a long-distance romance while she was in Taiwan and he was in Vietnam. For both, this was an opportunity to tour most of Europe, the Middle East and East Asia. In 1971 they married and settled in Bloomington, where Reg worked for State Farm Insurance. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary last year.

Having too many credentials to be employed as a teacher in the area at the time, Ruth settled into the role of a devoted mother and wife. Ruth and Reg had two children, Stuart and Stephen.

Surviving are her husband, Reginald, of Bloomington; one son, Stephen of San Jose, CA; and six nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by one son, Stuart; her sister; two brothers and one nephew.