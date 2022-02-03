BLOOMINGTON — Ruth Jane Brummet, 94, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, at First Christian Church in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn, IL. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church or Westminster Village Foundation, both in Bloomington.

Jane was born February 3, 1927 in Washburn to Gail and Gene Kunkle. She is survived by four children: Kathy (Chuck) Smalley, Gary (Donna Juhl) Brummet, Rich (Kathleen) Brummet, and Don Brummet; six grandchildren: Kelly (Doug Kropp) Brummet, Ryan (Kelly) Brummet, Quentin (Jen) Brummet, Disa (Amil) Patel, Evan (Danielle) Brummet, and Krista Brummet; and four great-grandchildren: Owen and Carly Kropp, Jackson Brummet, and Kaya Patel.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-eight years Owen; her parents; her brother, R. Eugene (Doris) Kunkle; and her sister, Marjorie Kunkle.

Jane loved music and was a music major at the University of Illinois. She was an active member of First Christian Church in Bloomington and was a life long member of the choir where she enjoyed many friendships while singing in quartets and other musical ensembles. She was proficient in both the piano and organ as well as the marimba, one of her favorite loves. Jane actively played golf up to the age of 93. She was especially pleased and proud of the fact she played an entire eighteen holes while celebrating her 90th birthday with her sons and daughter in sunny Arizona.

The family wishes to thank all of those who gave such wonderful care to their mother: Dr. Kindred, Nurse Crystal, Dr. Lau, longtime Caregiver Lety Beck, special friend, Dolores Hellweg, and the amazing staff at Martin healthcare.

Jane was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.

Online condolences and memories of Jane may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.