July 20, 1929 - June 13, 2022

NORMAL — Ruth Irene Dennis Veerman, age 92, of Normal, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bloomington.

She was born July 20, 1929, in Pekin to Roy John Henry Dennis and Agnes Amelia Splittgerber Dennis. At the age of three she was diagnosed with tuberculosis of the spine. Instead of committing her to a TB sanatorium, her parents opted to keep her at home to recover.

Ruth's aunt, Fern Dennis, was a school teacher in South Pekin and tutored Ruth so she could start school at the end of first grade. She graduated from Pekin High School in 1947 as a member of the National Honor Society. With a friend, she ventured to Washington, D.C. in 1950, to begin a job for the Navy as a secretary. She returned to Pekin the following year.

Ruth married Howard Edwin Veerman on June 1, 1952, in Pekin. Together they successfully raised three children: Karen Sue Neblock (Robert) of Lebanon, PA; Rand Hugh Veerman (Pamela) of Normal; and Pamela Jo Davis (Kent) of Janesville, WI. All children survive as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

For many years, Ruth worked for Pekin Savings and Loan as a teller and loan originator. Howard died suddenly on February 26, 1977 - the year of their 25th wedding anniversary. Soon after, Ruth was hired as assistant City Treasurer for the City of Pekin, and she later assumed the role of City Treasurer in 1980.

In retirement, Ruth enjoyed traveling the world and visiting many countries – including Russia, Australia, China, and Europe. In 1995, she moved from Pekin to Normal, IL, to be closer to her family. Gardening was a passion she enjoyed - even in 90 degree heat.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor James C. McClarey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.

The family wishes to thank her neighbors who assisted her frequently, the antiques club which went out of its way to be accommodating, and The Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for their wonderful care.

Memorials may be made to donor's choice.

