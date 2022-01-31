CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Ruth Flemming, 96, of Circleville passed away on January 25, 2022. She was born on October 6, 1925 in Toledo to Stanley and Helen (Hageman) Schultz. She was a member of Heritage Nazarene Church, retired from ministry in Church of Nazarene for 35 years and led Womens Bible Study and was active in home visits. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Flemming and by siblings: Howard, Paul and Norman Schultz.
Ruth is survived by her children: David (Sue), Daniel (Sue), Daryl (Pamela) and Douglas (Angela) Flemming, Deborah (Douglas) Boquist, Damaris (Jim) Mosley and Doreen (Kent) Youngman; 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church with burial to follow in Floral Hills. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Nazarene Church. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.