CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Ruth Flemming, 96, of Circleville passed away on January 25, 2022. She was born on October 6, 1925 in Toledo to Stanley and Helen (Hageman) Schultz. She was a member of Heritage Nazarene Church, retired from ministry in Church of Nazarene for 35 years and led Womens Bible Study and was active in home visits. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Flemming and by siblings: Howard, Paul and Norman Schultz.