Aug. 31, 1930 - March 14, 2022

NORMAL — Ruth Caroline Gordon, 91 of Normal, IL, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Luther Oaks Retirement, Bloomington, IL.

Ruth was born August 31, 1930, in DuPage County, IL, the daughter of William H. and Anna Sophia (Fraas) Bartels. She married Donald R. Gordon on December 23, 1960, in Rodenburg, IL. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2014.

Ruth is survived by three sons: David (Jean) Gordon, Bill Gordon and Jim Gordon; two grandchildren: Kelly (AJ) Freeman and Kevin Gordon; one brother, Ralph (Cindy) Bartels.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters: Evelyn Hoffman, Bernice Koehring and Mildred Reque; and one brother, Harold Bartels.

Ruth was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Mended Hearts. Ruth worked as a Legal Secretary for Attorney, Paul Schillinger for 17-years, retiring in 1992.

Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Pastor David Glesne and Deacon Lyn Ahearn will officiate. Visitation will 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded following her services. Inurnment at St. John's Lutheran Church Columbarium. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington

