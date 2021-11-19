BLOOMINGTON — Ruth Arline Dravis, age 98, of Bloomington, IL, has gone into the loving arms of Jesus, surrounded by her family. She is now at peace, she passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Dr. Andrew Gifford will be officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Luke Union Church, Bloomington, IL.

Ruth was born August 16, 1923, in Minier, IL, the daughter of Carl and Clara Lulu Imig Podbelsek. She married Sgt. Henry Dravis, US Army, on October 18, 1943, in St. Louis, MO. He passed July 26, 1986.

Surviving are her two children: Robert (Sandra) Dravis, Bloomington IL, Janet Lovell, Bloomington IL; four grandchildren: Todd (Stacy) Dravis, Normal, IL, Lisa (Aaron) Sutter, Cooksville, IL, Rachel Lovell, Bloomington, IL, Rebekah Jackson, Bloomington, IL; eight great-grandchildren: Courtney Boring, Ashley and Jamie Boring, Eryn Dravis, Sara Sutter, Bloomington, IL, Cody Sutter, Cooksville, IL, Malachi and Anabelle Jackson; brother, Allan Podbelsek, Louisville, KY; many nieces and nephews; and a lifelong friend and neighbor, Charlotte Leach, Bloomington.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Wanetta Jacobs; two brothers, Charles and Franklin "Hank" Podbelsek; stepmother, Virginia Podbelsek; stepbrothers: Billie and Larry Podbelsek.

Ruth grew up on a farm in rural Minier. She attended country school for eight years, and graduated from Minier Community High School in 1941, as valedictorian of her class. Ruth was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Evangelical and Reformed Church, Minier, IL. She was a member of St. Luke Union Church, Bloomington, IL. She was active in PTA, and was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, and she was Brownie leader for Girls Scouts.

Ruth had worked in the office at Williams Oil-O-Matic. Ruth had worked in the Tax Assessors office for the City of Bloomington for six years. Ruth had a passion and deep love for her family. She loved music, her favorite music was hymns by Alan Jackson. She will be remembered for her joyful heart and infectious laugh. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

