Ruth Arlene Sweeney

May 18, 1926 - March 24, 2022

NORMAL — Ruth Arlene Harrington Sweeney, 95, of Normal, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at 4:27 p.m. on Thursday March 24, 2022, in her home after a stroke.

Her funeral will be Monday, March 28, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Father Martin Mwongyera officiating. There will be a prayer service at 1:30 p.m. before the mass. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ruth was born May 18, 1926, to Leonard and Ingeborg Miller Harrington on her family farm near Paxton, IL.

She married the love of her life, Maurice P. Sweeney, Sr. on February 26, 1949. After twenty happy years of marriage and four children, she lost her soulmate on October 22, 1969.

Surviving are her children: Maurice Jr. (Mary), Bloomington, Michael, Bloomington, Kevin, Normal and Kathleen (Jerry) Harcharik, Normal; seven grandchildren: Kriste, Bloomington, Maurice III, Colfax, David (Betsy), Colfax, Rachel (AJ) Ziverts, Woodridge, Sarah (William) Finlay, Lombard, Megan Harcharik, St Louis, Rebecca Harcharik, Normal; four great-granddaughters: Ashley Sweeney, Bloomington, Zoe Streenz, Saybrook, Quinn Finlay, Lombard, Ava Sweeney, Colfax; six great-grandsons: Conner and Bryan Moore, Colfax, Noah, Luca, and Joseph Ziverts, Woodridge, and Connor Finlay, Lombard. Also, brother-in-law, John (Debbie) Sweeney; her sisters-in-law, Phyllis Prochnow, Gloria Hoeniges, Lenora Harrington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary; five brothers: Bud, Rich, Jim, Bill and infant brother, Carl; her dear departed sisters and brothers-in-law; and one great-grandson, Harrison Finlay.

Ruth graduated from Paxton High School in 1944 as Valedictorian of her senior class. She was elected Student Council President and voted Homecoming Queen. She was a farm girl and proud of it.

She moved to Bloomington after her graduation and worked for Chicago Motor Club and the Paul F. Beich Candy Company as a bookkeeper. She met Maurice in 1947 at the Bloomington roller rink, introduced by her friend and Maurice's cousin, Rita Reeves. After her marriage to Maurice, she became a homemaker and mother to her four children. After Maurice's passing, while the children were in grade school, she worked at the Central Catholic cafeteria, where many will remember her grin and laughter at whatever story that those in the food line wanted to share with her. Later she returned to Nestle-Beich and her bookkeeping job until her retirement.

There was much joy and happiness in those later years with the welcoming of grandchildren and later, great-grandchildren to the family. Though her kids had lost one parent so young, the Lord tried to make up for it with a gift of the "best Mom to walk the earth" for so many years after his passing.

Ruth always said her family was both her greatest accomplishment and her greatest comfort throughout her life. She was a troop leader for both the Boy and Girl Scouts with her children and an avid fan of all her grandchildren's activities, even when she could not attend them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was famous for her kindness, her smile, as well as her potato salad and chocolate cake, of which everyone wanted the end piece with all the frosting. She loved everything about her Irish heritage, celebrating it all year long with the various shamrock items that she collected and treasured, some that she found and some she received from her family and friends over the years.

The family wishes to thank the kind and professional doctors, nurses and techs of Carle Bro-Menn Hospital. From the Emergency Area to Intensive Care, Progressive Care and of course, the Acute Rehabilitation Unit Angels, who guided her back to health twice, before the Lord called her home.

And to Carle Hospice, whose compassion for Ruth was unlimited, her family is eternally grateful to them.

Also sincere thanks to Normal Fire Department Paramedics, whose quick and careful attention to Ruth will always be remembered.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice, since Ruth felt there were so many worthy organizations that need our support.

