NORMAL — Ruth Ann Schertz, 97 of Normal, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Joseph D. Hartzler and Emma Mae Hartzler; her sister, Alta Litwiller; and two brothers: Paul Hartzler and Floyd Hartzler.

She is survived by her daughter, Melodee Biedenharn (Eric) of Normal, IL; her son, Dan Schertz (Robin) of Farmer City, IL; her grandchildren: Brandy Biedenharn, Joy Lovell (Eric); her great-grandchildren: Sasha Biedenharn and Oskar Lovell; and her great-great-grandchild, Keontay Biedenharn.

Ruth Ann accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 12, and was baptized at the Waldo Mennonite Church in Flanagan, IL.

Ruth Ann married the late, John J. Schertz on November 20, 1946. Ruth Ann attended Goshen College and then assisted her husband in operating their agricultural and livestock farm, Harmony Acres Angus Farm in Roanoke, IL.

Ruth Ann was a devoted Christian and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Normal, IL. Throughout her life she was a witness for Christ, she taught Sunday School, coordinated many vacation Bible school programs, was active in studying the Bible, writing poetry, and reading books.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, located at 1115 E. Washington St. Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 at the funeral home. A private family committal service will be held at Hickory Point Cemetery, Metamora, IL.

Memorials may be made to Ministry and More 1107 W. Empire St. Bloomington, IL. 61701 or to Bloomington Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center, P.O. Box 1555 Champaign, IL. 61824-1555.