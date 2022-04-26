March 6, 1955 - April 10, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Ruth Ann Howard, 67, of Fort Wayne, IN, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on April 10, 2022, in Indiana. She was born on March 6, 1955 in Charleston, MO.

Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the memorial home.

For an extended obituary and to share memories of Ruth, please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.