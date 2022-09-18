May 2, 1944 - Sept. 13, 2022

NIXA, Missouri — Ruth Ann Davis, age 78, of Nixa, MO, formerly of Casey, IL, entered her heavenly home surrounded by family at 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. She was born May 2, 1944, in rural Casey, IL, the daughter of Daniel Frederick Lee and Margaret Edna (Askew) Lee. On March 1, 1964, she married Gordon Wayne Davis in the Macedonia Church in rural Casey, IL.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Gordon Davis of Nixa, MO; daughters: Dawn (Davis) Major (Sam) of Ozark, MO and Lana (Davis) Leonard-Halloran (Tom) of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Taylor (Major) Renner (Eric), Lindsey (Major) Hayworth (Joel), Bailey Major, Machayla (Leonard) Zeimer (Tyler) and Mackenzie Leonard; great-grandchildren: Gabriel Hayworth and Ember Renner; sister, Carol Sue Rann of Mason, OH; brothers and sisters-in-law: Brooke Davis (Barb) of Casey, IL, Blake Davis of Casey, IL, and Janet Parmenter (Kerry) of Lindenhurst, IL; many nephews and nieces, her Church family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Ken Leonard Jr.; and brother-in-law, Fred Rann.

Ruth Ann was a 1962 graduate of Casey High School. She continued her education and graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1965, with a bachelor's degree in music education and elementary education. Ruth Ann retired after teaching kindergarten in the Casey School District for almost 30 years. Gordon and Ruth Ann were faithful, longtime members of Casey First Baptist Church where Ruth Ann led the choir, was a Sunday school teacher and provided many musical specials throughout her lifetime.

Ruth Ann loved music, quilting, watching baseball and football, reading, and spending time with her family and friends. She was known as Meemaw to her five granddaughters who adored her and she them.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Casey First Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Ellis, Rev. Tom Marsh and Rev. Jon McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in the Casey Washington St. Cemetery, Casey, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, evening at Casey First Baptist Church, 101 E. Alabama St., Casey, IL, 62420.

Memorial donations may be made to Casey First Baptist Church, 101 E. Alabama St., Casey, IL, 62420.

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.