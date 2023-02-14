Nov. 6, 1942 - Feb. 7, 2023

CHICAGO — Ruth Ann Clark Morrison, of Chicago, IL, and Highland Village, TX, died February 7, 2023. She had been a leiomyosarcoma patient for 23 years.

Ms. Morrison was born in 1942, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of John Edwin and Milre Edna Leaman Clark. Her parents and an older sister, Carolyn Sue Clark Pendleton, preceded her in death. Ms. Morrison is preceded passing by by her husband, Donald A. Morrison, of Highland Village.

She is survived by, Allen C. Morrison and Amy Stephens of Little Elm, TX; Brian Morrison and his wife Christy of Chicago, IL; and grandchildren: Isaac, and his wife, Lindsey, Morgan, Elliott, Thomas, Nicholas, and Charlotte Morrison. She is also survived by a younger sister, Shelley Kemnitz and her husband, Keith of Burnsville, MN; as well many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ms. Morrison graduated from Bloomington High School in 1960, and then attended Purdue University graduating with a BA in 1964, and an MA in 1968. While at Purdue she was a member of Pi Sigma Alpha, a Political Science honorary and Kappa Kappa Gamma Social sorority.

As part of her degree program, she was employed as a research assistant at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX, where she met her husband, Donald A. Morrison. They were married June 29, 1968.

She spend most of her career in education. She was a secondary math teacher first at the Mather School in Beaufort, SC, and then with CCISD in League City, TX. She was also a support staff member at the University of Houston Clear Lake. After retiring she attended the Houston Graduate School of Theology and was a member of the Community of Hope at St Luke's Hospital in Houston.

After moving to Highland Village, she was a member of the Elm Fork Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists and a member of Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation (NLMSF) at 2843 E. Grand River Avenue, #230, East Lansing, MI, 48823; or a charity of ones choice.