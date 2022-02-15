COLUMBIA — Russell Lynn Leesman, 83-years-old of Columbia, IL, formerly of Atlanta, IL, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 7, 1938, in Atlanta, IL.

Russell retired from Caterpillar in Decatur, IL, as a welder. Along with working at Caterpillar he owned and operator R & R painting for many years. He was a United States Army Veteran.

Russell was a very hard working man and his family was everything to him. After retirement he dedicated his life to taking care of his wife, Geraldine who was disabled due to Parkinson's for many years. He was very proud of the fact that due to his extreme care for her, she never had to go into a nursing home. He never met a stranger and made everyone feel like a friend.

He loved his sports, especially watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Fighting Illini. He very rarely missed a ball game of his boys when they were growing up. In what little free time he had he enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting.

Once Geraldine passed away in 2016, he decided to move to Columbia to be closer to his boys. If he wasn't at home watching a Cardinals game or an Illini game, you could find him at his son's funeral homes washing cars, cleaning or doing whatever he could to help them out.

Surviving are sons: Bruce E. (Gina Hughes) Leesman and Greg A. (Kelli) Leesman; his grandchildren: Olivia Hughes and Nicholas Leesman; his siblings: Raymond (Irma) Leesman, Connie (Davey Schriber) Tammeus, Frances Nollman, Stan (Kathy) Leesman, and Sandy (Mike) Beck; his sister-in-law, Erma Jane Leesman; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50-years, Geraldine Leesman, nee Miller; his father, Lawrence Leesman; his mother, Bernice Leesman, nee Amberg; and his brother, Roger Leesman.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Atlanta Christian Church (305 NE 3rd St.) in Atlanta, IL.

Funeral Service will be on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Atlanta Christian Church with Rev. Matt Friz, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Atlanta Cemetery in Atlanta, IL., with full military honors.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Atlanta Volunteer Fire Department or Helping Strays of Monroe County. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.