Russell Leland Fearman

Dec. 12, 1926 - Jan. 18, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Russell Leland "Russ" Fearman died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 9:22 a.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Russell was born on December 12, 1926, at Chenoa, IL, a son of Herman and Pearl (White) Fearman. He attended schools in Salem, IL, and graduated from Odell High School in Odell, IL, in May of 1944, and immediately joined the United States Navy. He served in the Navy from June 1944 until June 1946. He then served ten more years in the active and in active Naval Reserve. He was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with one Bronze Star, the American Theater Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was on a ship that took part in the invasion of Japan at Okinawa.

He married Sandra DeGroodt in Salem, IL, on March 2, 1964. They moved from Pontiac, IL, to Rogers, Arkansas in 1976, where he later retired from Foam Molding Company. They returned to Pontiac, IL, in 2013.

He is survived by his wife and two children: Guy (Mary Ann) Fearman of Winter Haven, FL, and Robin Ward of Pontiac, IL. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Kris Fearman, Kory (Molli) Fearman and Regan Brown; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Herman (Joyce) Fearman of Odell, IL; and one sister, Ruth McGinnis of Reddick, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and one great-grandson.

He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #886 of Pontiac and was essential in getting that Post started. He also belonged to the American Legion of Pontiac, and the Saunemin United Methodist Church. Until his vision was taken from him, he enjoyed pitching horseshoes, and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Russ also enjoyed hugging all the ladies at the Log Cabin. His proudest accomplishment was being able to serve his country in time of war.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL, with Pastor Richard Jumper officiating. Inurnment will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services at the funeral home. Memorials in Russell's name may be made to Livingston County Humane Society, Saunemin United Methodist Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.

