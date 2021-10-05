NORMAL — Russell "Dohn" Read, 82, of Normal, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Dohn was born on April 3, 1939 in Lincoln, IL, a son to Emmett and Thelma (Garber) Read. He married Glenna J. Miller on March 9, 1963 in Lincoln, she survives. Dohn worked at the Normal Firestone Plant for many years and then later opened Read's Lawn Service before he retired. He was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed being in the great outdoors.

Surviving are his wife, Glenna Read of Normal; daughter, Julie (Todd) Noonan of Bloomington; son, James Read of Normal; grandchildren: Taylor Stack of Woodridge and Dallas Read of Normal; great-grandson, Treyvon Read of Normal; and two brothers: Stan (Peg) Read of Phoenix, AZ and Hal (Nancy) Read of Broadwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences and memories of Dohn may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.