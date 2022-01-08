ELLIOTT — Russell D. Ehlers, 78, peacefully passed away at 2:57 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at The Gibson Area Hospital. A Masonic service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon with a Celebration of Life starting at noon with Pastor Micah Klemme officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson Area Hospital or to the Foosland Sportsman's Club.

Russell was born June 23, 1943 in Fairbury a son of Carl F. and Malinda (Timcke) Ehlers. He married Diana Moore on October 26, 1996 in Gibson City.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years Diana Ehlers of Elliott; two sons: Jared (Rachel) Ehlers of O'Fallon, MO and Jason Ehlers of Normal; two step-daughters: Andrea (Joe) Mitchell of Norfolk, VA and Ryann (Chad) Littlejohn of Robinson; five grandchildren; and his special fur babies: Otto and Hermie. Also, three sisters: Eileen Abel of Normal, Norma (Doug) George of Urbana and Bonnie (Chuck) Ribbe of Heyworth. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Gordon, Carroll and Roger.

Russell served in the United States Army for two years. He was a heavy equipment operator for IDOT for thirty-three years. He was a member of the Gibson City Masonic Lodge #733 AF & AM; he was a member of the Foosland Sportsman's Club, he enjoyed rifle and pistol shooting often competing in area tournaments and was a gunsmith. He also enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors, golfing, NASCAR, the Chicago Cubs and watching Illini football and basketball. Russell was the mayor of Elliott for ten years serving the community he loved from 2009-2019. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

