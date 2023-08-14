March 8, 1947 - Aug. 11, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Rudy Klokkenga, 76, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at his home.

Rudy was born March 8, 1947 in Lincoln, IL, the son of Florence and Ruben Klokkenga.

Rudy is survived by his brother, Ron (Vicky) Klokkenga of Lincoln; step-sisters: Sandi Wilcox of Mt. Pulaski, Nancy (Tim) Rohlfs of Mackinaw; and step-niece, Kim (Steve) Collier and her daughters: Kristyn, Devon and Kas of Mt. Pulaski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, George Lolling and several aunts and uncles.

Rudy was baptized, confirmed and served on the church council at St. John's Lutheran in Hartsburg. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden at the time of his passing.

Rudy was a proud graduate of Hartsburg- Emden High School where he continued to show his support over the years following. He attended Illinois Business School in Springfield and was a member of the Illinois National Guard.

After working at State Farm for 33 years, he retired in 2002. Following his retirement, as a true sports supporter on all levels, he announced ISU Softball for 13 years. Rudy also served on the Board of Directors for the Bloomington Lady Hearts and was a member of their Sports Commission.

Over the years, Rudy was honored with the following awards: The State Farm Spirit Award, B/N Sports Commission Volunteer of The Year, Hartem Wall of Fame, Illinois ASA Hall of Fame, IBCA Hall of Fame and the ISU Hall of Fame including having the school's softball press box named in his honor.

Services for Rudy will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden, IL. Visitation will be held at the church the night prior, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and additional visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will take place at Hartsburg Union Cemetery immediately after the service with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rudy's name to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden.

Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln has been entrusted with the arrangements.