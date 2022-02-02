FARMER CITY — Ruby Mae Long, 86, of Farmer City passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her son Rick's house with family by her side.

A graveside service will be Monday, February 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy is in charge of arrangements.

Ruby was born June 3, 1935, in Harrisburg, KY, a daughter of Clyde and Anna Mae (Quiggins) Glasscock. She married Robert Long in 1954. He preceded her in death in 2002.

Survivors include three sons: Rick (Ginny), Kevin (Marci), and Dan Long; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, James (Sharon) Glasscock.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Griffin

Ruby worked for GE for many years. She loved being outside planting in her garden, tending to her horses, and just enjoying her surroundings. The family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff of OSF St. Joseph and OSF Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion toward Ruby.

Ruby was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.