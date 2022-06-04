Oct. 24, 1929 - June 2, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Roy William Klinzing, 92, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, where the service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Private inurnment will be in the columbarium of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made to the Westminster Village Foundation.

He was born October 24, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, a son of William Charles and Rosita Jacobsen Klinzing. He married Janet D. Smith on April 30, 1955, in Bellaire, Long Island, NY, and she preceded him in death on June 10, 2018.

Surviving are four sons: Steven (Lori) Klinzing of Port Jefferson, NY, Mark (Kelli) Klinzing of Bloomington, Gregg (Annette) Klinzing of Normal and Scott (Julia) Klinzing of Bloomington; eight grandchildren: Kelsey, Brent, Kristine (Aaron) Kinnebrew, Dan, Aly, Connor, Ashley and Caroline; and two great-grandchildren: Cameron and Chloe Kinnebrew.

Roy was a finance major at Babson College, graduating with honors in 1954, and was a member of Kappa Sigma. He was a Korean War veteran, having served with the U.S. Army from 1951-53. Roy taught preparatory classes for New York City insurance agents at the Pohls Institute. He was former president of the Central Illinois CPCU Chapter, former president of the National Association of Bond Underwriters and former president of the New York City Bond Underwriters. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and a committee member of the National CPCU Finance Committee.

Roy was employed by Travelers Insurance and retired from State Farm Insurance Companies as the Director of the Surety and Fidelity Bond Department.

After retiring, he wintered in Florida and enjoyed golf, boating, travel, reading and spending time with family. He was known to be a distinguished gentleman, devoted family man and a very kind, loving and caring father.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Westminster Village and Martin Health Center for the wonderful and loving care they provided as well as to Roy's dear companion, Carol Denny, for her friendship.

