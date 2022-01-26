BLOOMINGTON — Roy W. Hicks, 89, of Bloomington passed away on January 26, 2022, in his home and surrounded by his daughters. He was born on November 2, 1932, to Coleman and Lulu Hicks and grew up in Shirley, IL. He met Doris (Fry) on a blind date and it was love at first sight, they were married September 20, 1952, and celebrated 64-years of love.

Roy was a hardworking man, who served as a Superintendent for the City of Bloomington Public Works Department, Streets and Sewers. He was a past Master of the Bloomington Masonic Lodge. Roy loved to travel to Texas in the winter and had a passion for playing the guitar at jams and nursing homes. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family.

Surviving are his daughters: Debbie (John) Williams of Hopedale, Becky (Dan) Traeger of Bloomington; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his parents; spouse; daughter, Barbara Kate Hicks; four sisters; and two brothers.

Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service that will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington at 11:00 am.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Illinois Cancer Society.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com