Feb. 1, 1922 - June 15, 2023

BEARDSTOWN — Roy C. Roberts, age 101, died with his children around him, at Blair House in Normal, IL, on June 15, 2023.

Roy was born February 1, 1922, in Beardstown, IL, the son of Clarence and Marietta Roberts. At age 14, Roy met Christine Kuhlmann and they married on December 23, 1943, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cincinnati, OH.

Surviving are four children: Ann (Jess) Chelette of Beardstown, Don C. (Cathy) Roberts of Bloomington, Sue (Richard) Walker of Waukegan, and Chris (Keith) Mason of Gurnee. Surviving are ten grandchildren: Laura (John) Hawkins, Amy (Chris) Wood, Heidi (Matt) Cardinal, Angela (Ryan) Wolterstorff, Jessica (Andy) Moots, Jill (Andrew) Gaskell, Kate (Steve) Szczudlo, Joel (Sara) Walker, Kevin (Michelle) Mason, and Claire Mason (fiance John Busse); and twenty great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Christine; two brothers: Mylo G. Roberts and Dale E. Roberts; a sister, Jane Deckenbach; and step-granddaughter, Tracy Chelette.

Roy graduated from Beardstown High School in 1939, attended Bradley University, and enlisted in the Army and attended Stanford University and the University of Cincinnati. He was a member of the 14th Armored Division and was a tank gunner in the battles of France and Germany.

Roy was instrumental in organizing the Beardstown Park District, was the first president of the Park Board and later became the first Director of Parks and Recreation. Upon his retirement in 1987, the park he built was named Roy Roberts Park.

Roy loved his family and all sports, and especially enjoyed seeing the Cubs finally win the World Series in 2016. He loved oil painting, playing bridge, cards, and 17 winters near McAllen, TX. Since 2007, Roy and Christine made their home in Normal, IL, at the Blair House Retirement Home where they made many friends.

Roy was a historian documenting events and happenings throughout his life in Beardstown and during WWII. He was a columnist for the Illinoisian Star and the Cass County Gazette for over fifty years, first writing about sports and later about family, friends, trivia, and the traveling that he and Christine enjoyed. Roy authored three books: "The Life of Thomas Beard," "Grandpa, Please Tell Us a Story," and "Dear Christine."

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Sager Funeral Home from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and precede the 10:00 a.m. funeral service at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown with Pastor Keith Kettner officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Beardstown.

Memorials are suggested for the Beardstown Park District or the St. John's Yagow College Scholarship Fund.