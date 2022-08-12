Dec. 11, 1950 - Aug. 9, 2022

CHENOA — Roy Bracey, dedicated husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Chenoa, IL, surrounded by his adoring family on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 71.

Roy was born December 11, 1950, in Lincoln, IL, a son to Smith and Mary (Gasaway) Bracey and raised in Elkhart, IL. Roy graduated from Elkhart High School in 1968, and went on to graduate from the University of Illinois with degrees in agriculture and economics. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam era, where he met and later married the love of his life, Peggy Ann Ross on November 2, 1974, in Minocqua, WI. Roy led an award-winning career as a farm manager with Farmers National Company for over 38 years.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Bracey, Chenoa; his daughter, Sarah (Mike) Seger, St. Louis; his sons: Kyle (Erin) Bracey, Chicago, and Ross Bracey, Chicago; and siblings: Steve (Deb) Bracey of Williamsville and Carol Roberts of Atlanta, GA. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Smith and Mary Bracey; and his brother, Dennis Bracey.

Roy was a "Gentle Giant" entrenched in the wellbeing of his family, an unrelenting supporter of his children, and undoubtedly their number one fan in every endeavor in which they engaged. A perfect day for Roy was spent hunting with his sons, close friends, and canines, concluding by gathering for a family dinner. Roy left a lasting impact on all who knew him, with lifelong attributes of steadfast integrity and an appreciation for the simple things in life. He is forever in our hearts.

Cremation rites have been accorded and friends and family will gather at a celebration of his life on October 29, 2022, from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at the Lexington Community Center. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cache Lake Scout Camp, Canada or Pheasants Forever.

A guest registry and obituary are available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.