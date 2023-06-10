July 17, 1943 - June 4, 2023
Roy Alan Carrell, 79, passed away in El Paso, IL, on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Inurnment will be in Arrowsmith Township Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 22, 2023, at the Arrowsmith Community Center at 207 E Ulmer, Arrowsmith, IL, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon for family and friends.
Roy had a great sense of humor, quick wit and always a story to tell. He was an avid Cubs fan, veteran of the Air Force and will be dearly missed.
