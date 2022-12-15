Sept. 15, 2003 - Dec. 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Rowan B. Rumley, 19, of Bloomington, IL, died on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Rowan was the beloved son of Kelly and David Rumley. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Rumley. He is survived by his parents and his brother, John (Cal) Rumley; great-grandparents, Bobby and Ruth Boling; grandparents, Mary Rumley, Connie and Tom Henley, and Randy (Tamie) Headrick; uncles: Seth (Krystal) Headrick and John (Deb) Rumley. Rowan was also loved and cherished by many other relatives and friends.

Rowan had a huge heart and he loved others fiercely. He loved animals, working with his hands, spending time outdoors, fishing with family and friends, and tinkering on his car. He touched more lives than he ever realized and will be missed by so many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Parklands Foundation at https://parklandsfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/donate or Wishbone Canine Rescue at https://fs16.formsite.com/WishBoneCanineRescue/form16/index.html.

Arrangements are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul, IL.