March 25, 1935 - June 13, 2022

LINCOLN — Rosemary Rogers, 87, of Lincoln, formerly of Atlanta, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Mr. Maurice Stribling will officiate. Burial will follow at Bailey Cemetery in Tolono, IL.

Rosemary Rae Shepherd was born March 25, 1935, in Philo, IL, the daughter of Verne and Edith Rush Shepherd.

She is survived by two daughters: Nancy Rogers and Jennifer Rogers; and one granddaughter, Katherine Rogers.

Rosemary was preceded in death by one daughter, Barbara Jo Rogers; two brothers: Vernon Shepherd and John Shepherd; and one sister, Beverly Jean Clotfelter.

Rosemary was a devoted homemaker, farm wife, and member of the Atlanta Christian Church. Her love of children led her to volunteer with Vacation Bible School (VBS) and teach Sunday School for many years, along with volunteering for the PTA and writing children's books as a hobby. She was a member of the Atlanta Women's Club and enjoyed bowling and making pressed-flower stationery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlanta Library for the purchase of children's books or to The Christian Village in Lincoln.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.