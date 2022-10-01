July 18, 1951 - Sept. 27, 2022

SECOR — Rosemary Lynn Freed, 71, of Secor, formerly of Lexington, passed away at 7:56 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at her home.

Her memorial will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to International Bipolar Foundation (www.ibpf.org) in memory of her daughter Kimberly Sue Williamson.

Rosemary was born July 18, 1951 in Bloomington, the daughter of Loren E. And Shirley Mae (Downes) Freed.

She is survived by her father, Loren Freed, Pontiac; two sons: Edward (Julie) Williamson, Secor and Andrew Krominga, Pontiac; two grandchildren: Parker and Kylen Krominga; one sister, Marilyn (Mike) Wagner of Lexington and Naples, FL; one brother, Jerry (Nola) Freed, Phoenix, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Williamson, mother, Shirley Mae Downes and two brothers, Brian and David Freed.

Rosemary graduated from Lexington High School and completed Cosmetology School. She worked for Nicor for many years. She was also the house director for Alpha Sigma Iota Sorority at Illinois Wesleyan University. Rosemary enjoyed traveling and taking care of family.

