April 21, 1939 - Sept. 11, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — September 11 holds a significant place in the hearts of all Americans, as it marks a day of remembrance and resilience. However, this year, it holds an even deeper meaning for our family. Our mother, your family or friend Rosemary E. Wey passed away peacefully surrounded by all four of her daughters, son-in-laws, and her childhood friend, Shirley Rexroat.

She was ready for her angel duties and entered the heavenly gates with her big personality, memorable smile, and her legendary red lipstick where her past family and friends were there to greet her.

Please join our family to celebrate Rose's legacy at Knights of Columbus on Sunday Funday, October 1, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until Rose says goodnight!

We hope to see you there.

To know Rose was to love Rose!!

Lady's please don't forget to wear your RED lipstick.

Please view full obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.