FAIRBURY — Rose Mary Woodward, 95, of Fairbury, passed away at 12:05 p.m., January 17, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Minonk.

Her funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Pastor Paul Wier will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the service and private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude or donor's choice of charity.

Rose Mary was born February 24, 1926, in Cooksville, the daughter of Harley and Hansene Sasse Meeks. She married Lloyd W. Woodward on August 14, 1942, in Palmyra, MO. He died November 17, 1991.

Surviving are her daughters: Jane Stork of Fairbury and Mary Ann (Charles)Coyne of Harligen, TX; grandchildren: Lloyd (Amy) Stork, Tim Stork, Sheila Stork, Geoff (Alvania) Stork, Toni (Troy) Sullivan and Lora Coyne; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Olive Stryer and Bevelyn Arahood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, four sisters, and one grandchild, Candy Applen.

Rose Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury. She worked as a surgical nurse at Fairbury Hospital for 40-years. She las worked at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury for 10-years.

Rose Mary was a very good bowler and enjoyed being a member of several bowling leagues with her husband.

