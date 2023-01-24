March 30, 1941 - Jan. 23, 2023

LEXINGTON — Rose Mary Freed, 81, of Lexington, IL, passed away at 1:24 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, surrounded by her husband, kids, and her sister.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lexington with Pastor Kyle Ronchetto officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, the Lexington Ambulance, or the Lexington Community Center.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington is assisting the family with services.

Rose was born March 30, 1941, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of John and Lela Streenz Lockenvitz. She married Hugh E. Freed on July 14, 1961, in Lexington. He survives along with six children: Rick (Deb) Freed of Lincoln, Mick (Pam) Freed of Normal, Jeff (Lynda) Freed of Bloomington, Daniel (Sue) Freed of Lexington, Lisa (Matt) Bolettieri of Heyworth, and Tom (Rebecca) Freed of Lexington; one sister, Doris Siron of Lexington; one brother, Everett (Josephine) Lockenvitz of South Carolina; twelve grandchildren: Elizabeth, Josh, Lindsey, Christina, Sam, Alexy, Sydney, Hank, Gabrielle Rose, Eric, Lance, and Nick; and six great-grandchildren: Emily, Jack, Elva Rose, Cameron, Raelyn, and Casey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Al, Glen, and Jack; and one sister, Alta Laesch.

Rose was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lexington. She enjoyed playing Domino's, eating out, and attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She was a domestic engineer as she liked to say. The family would like to thank the Lexington ladies group that she played Domino's with for their care and friendship, and the Lexington Ambulance for their special care of Rose.