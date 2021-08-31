PERU — Rose Marie "Rosemary" Weber, 92, of Peru, IL, died in her home on August 28, 2021.

Rosemary (Urbanowski) Weber graduated from ISU in Elementary Education. While there, she met her husband, George Weber, also an ISU graduate, and shared many memorable moments at Lucca Bar & Grill and the Pilgrim Restaurant.

Rosemary is survived by her son Nicholas and Leigh (Swegle) of Rochelle; daughter Ann of Normal (Charlie Thomas); son John and Lisa (Gedraitis) Weber of Bloomington; and son Richard and Jodi (Foster) of Peru. Her loving husband George preceded her in death as well as her daughter-in-law Karen (Wisgoski) (Nicholas) Weber.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Valentine's Catholic Church, Peru, IL from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a 1:00 p.m. Mass.

Per Rosemary's request those wishing to contribute memorial gifts are encouraged to remember St. Valentine's Catholic Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared at PtakFH.com. Ptak Funeral Home, Peru, IL, has been entrusted with the arrangements.