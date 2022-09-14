Rose Marie (Rohman) Durbin

Jan. 7, 1956 - Aug. 31, 2022

EUREKA — Rose Marie (Rohman) Durbin, 66, of Eureka IL, passed away on August 31, 2022, at 11:50 p.m. with her hands and heart being held by her daughters, Tina and Tracy.

She was born on January 7, 1956. She married Roger Durbin on October 7, 1971, in Hartford, KY, and were together until Roger passed away in 2005.

Surviving are two daughters: Tina (Kyle) Whitehouse of Gibson City, and Tracy (Sergio) Patino of Bloomington; two sisters: Mary (Mike) Johnston of Weldon, and Penny Barton of Eureka; several grandchildren, several nieces/nephews; and her friend, Brad Burtis and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roger; and her daughter Trisha.

Rose loved her family very much. She had the gifts of a green thumb and saving animals. In one last effort to make a difference, Rose donated her body to Science Care.

In memory of Rose, please donate to St Jude's or plant a tree/rosebush.

May she rest pain free and happy for eternity.