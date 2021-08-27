ARMINGTON — Rose Marie David, 76, of Armington, IL went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born on December 12, 1944, in Fairbury, IL the daughter of Everett and Norma (Jones) Stamm. She married Roger Eugene David on June 5, 1965, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Thawville, IL. Roger preceded her in death on May 25, 2020.

Rose is survived by her children: Joel Christopher David, Andrea Lynette Mlacnik, and Jason Matthew David; grandchildren: Rachel Maurer, Mitch Mlacnik, Cody Wilson, Taylor David, Whitney David, Julian David, Christian David, and Abigail David; great-grandchildren: Ella Maurer, Jack Maurer, and Regan David; her sisters: Bonnie Bowman and Freda Sutton.

Rose and her husband Roger enjoyed traveling with their singing ministry. She loved going to the Mall of America every year.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger and grandson, Julian.

Services for Rose will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Alyce Foster officiating. Burial at Mount Joy Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Rose's name to Samaritan's Purse or Ebenezer Free Lutheran Church, Humbolt, TN.