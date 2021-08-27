ARMINGTON — Rose Marie David, 76, of Armington, IL went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Rose was born on December 12, 1944, in Fairbury, IL the daughter of Everett and Norma (Jones) Stamm. She married Roger Eugene David on June 5, 1965, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Thawville, IL. Roger preceded her in death on May 25, 2020.
Rose is survived by her children: Joel Christopher David, Andrea Lynette Mlacnik, and Jason Matthew David; grandchildren: Rachel Maurer, Mitch Mlacnik, Cody Wilson, Taylor David, Whitney David, Julian David, Christian David, and Abigail David; great-grandchildren: Ella Maurer, Jack Maurer, and Regan David; her sisters: Bonnie Bowman and Freda Sutton.
Rose and her husband Roger enjoyed traveling with their singing ministry. She loved going to the Mall of America every year.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger and grandson, Julian.
Services for Rose will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Alyce Foster officiating. Burial at Mount Joy Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in Rose's name to Samaritan's Purse or Ebenezer Free Lutheran Church, Humbolt, TN.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.