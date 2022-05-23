Feb. 18, 1933 - May 21, 2022

NORMAL — Rose M. Mangold, 89, of Normal, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will immediately follow services at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born February 18, 1933 in Clay County, IL, daughter of Orris and Rose B. Grove Harmon. She married David Mangold on July 31, 1965 in Lincoln, he preceded her in death on April 8, 2011 in Normal. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Amy Marie Nalley on January 4, 2011; one grandson, Joshua Nalley; seven brothers and one sister.

Surviving are her son-in-law, Bryan (Joan) Nalley, Normal; and three grandchildren: Lucy, Rebecca and Katherine Nalley.

Rose worked as a registered nurse for 15 years before working as a self-employed in-home care nurse.

She enjoyed quilting and flower gardening, but her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren.