BLOOMINGTON — Rose L. Gray, 68, of Bloomington, IL. passed away at 1:10 a.m. at Carle hospital in Bloomington, IL, April 17, 2022.

Rose was born on December 12, 1953, the daughter of Walter Griffin and Elaine Raney of Bloomington, IL. She was married to Dana Gray on November 13, 1992, in Bloomington, IL, and he survives. Her sister Sue Griffin (Charles) of Stovall in Lawrenceburg, TN, also survives.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings: Donnie Griffin, Steve Griffin, Stanley Griffin, Judy Boitnet, and Sharon Gwynn.

Rose was retired from McLean County asphalt of Bloomington, IL. She enjoyed gardening, collecting river rocks, and spending time with friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all.