Oct. 11, 1937 - July 7, 2023

CARLOCK — Rose Francisco, 85, of Carlock went peacefully to her heavenly home Friday, July 7, 2023. She was a devoted Christian, loving daughter, wife, Nana/Nina, and best friend.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Carlock Christian Church with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM, casual attire is requested. Pastor Bryan Burris will officiate. Burial will be at Wintz Cemetery, Carlock.

Rose was born and raised in Carlock, the daughter of Wayne and Virona (Watkins) Stephens. She married Earl Francisco, the love of her life, in 1955 and they shared over 51 wonderful years together.

Together they raised with unconditional love Laife (Angela) and Stephanie (Brad) Brown. They were blessed with two grandchildren, Brittani and Lane, the lights of their lives. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, including, Sheila (Ron) Rees whom they loved like their own.

Rose was proceeded in death by her siblings: Gerald (Patricia, surviving), Warren "Bud" (Darlene), and Sharon (Raymond) Nyberg. She was the last of her immediate family and of Earl's siblings and spouses.

Rose graduated in 1955 from Normal Community, retired from GTE in 1993, and was a lifelong member of Carlock Christian Church. Rose was an excellent cook, and she and Earl were avid Chicago Cubs fans.

Thank you to Heritage Health of Bloomington, Amanda and Joyce at OSF Hospice for their compassionate care, and a special "Thank You" to Pastor Bryan Burris for his faithful love and support of Rose and her family.

Memorials may be made to Carlock Christian Church or Carle Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon Avenue, Normal, IL.

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16.

