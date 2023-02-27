April 18,1937 - Feb. 22, 2023

BLAIRSVILLE, Georgia - Rosalie Thacker, 85, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at her daughters home in Blairsville, Georgia. She was surrounded by her beloved family.

Rosalie was born on April 18,1937, in Peoria IL. She married the late Reverend Ronald Thacker in 1955. They had four ornery daughters, Susan Brown, Betty Morton, Rhonda Burns and Debbie Holt. Rosalie was a faithful Pastors wife, fun-loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Sister-in-law and friend to many.

The Visitation will be Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Calvert Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington IL. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Graveside Service will take place at Park Lawn Cemetary in Danvers IL. There will be a dinner following at Danvers Baptist Church.