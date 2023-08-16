Sept. 10, 1928 - Aug. 15, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Rosalie T. Phelan, 94, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington, immediately following the service. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Saturday at the church.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Central Catholic High School or St. Mary's Church.

Rosalie was born September 10, 1928, in Clinton, the daughter of Pius C. and Rosa C. Harpenau Kleemann. She married Patrick Phelan on June 17, 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella. They were married 70 years, prior to his passing on May 31, 2021.

Surviving are five daughters: Betty Connour, Ann (John) Benjamin, Linda Spurgin, Marcia (Bob) Long and Joan (Kendall) Eyre; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lawyer.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Phelan; and two grandsons: Jamie Phelan and Scott Connour; and eight siblings.

Rosalie graduated from Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, IN, and was a Life Supervisor for Union Insurance Company for many years.

Rosalie was a longtime, active member of St. Mary's Church, where she served on RCIA and was a Secular Franciscan. She enjoyed gardening and playing Pinochle.

