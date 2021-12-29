LEXINGTON — Rosa Nalley McMurray, 87, a longtime resident of Lexington, IL passed away peacefully at 12:08 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington, IL.

Rosa was born on August 19, 1934, to Franz and Maria Ziegler Resch in Lohe, Pfarrkirchen, Bavaria, Germany. She married Lindy Ralph Nalley in May 1958, in Munich, Germany. They divorced in 1972. She then married Lee McMurray on October 29, 1977, in Lexington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Josef Ziegler; one daughter, Diana Nalley; and one great-granddaughter, Angel Marie Nalley.

Surviving are her husband Lee; two sons: Heinz (Micki) Nalley, of Woodriver, and Klaus (Kelly Marie) Nalley, of Tacoma, WA; grandchildren: Mikel Nalley, of Hartford, Toney (Tiffany) Nalley, of Bethalto, Cassi (Dustin) Ford, of Woodriver, Falicia Nalley of Nurmberg, Germany, Rick Nalley, Gerald Grever, James Grever, Liana (Anthoney) Dotson, all of Tacoma, WA, and Andrea (Ray) Servant, of Fargo, ND; great-grandchildren: Tre, Gage, Alexis, and Hayley Nalley, of Hartford, IL, Georgia and Olivia Nalley, of Bethalto, Kathryn and Caleb Nalley, Serenity Grever, Madden, Maison, Macklin, and Marlin Dotson, all of Tacoma, WA, and Daisy Jo and Lila Servant, of Fargo, ND. Rosa is also survived by her sisters: Stefanie (Karl) Erhart, Maria Dobler, and Anna Feuerecker; and many nieces and nephews in Germany.

Rosa spent her whole life helping other people, and it was her wish to give her body to science for research in order to help cure all kinds of health problems. When the research is completed at Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois cremation rites will follow and her cremains will be return to Lexington where a celebration of life services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL, assisted the family with arrangements.

Rosa was a very gifted seamstress, and fashion designer of crafts, such as cloths for concrete Geese and Bears, which people would place in their lawns and gardens for decorating purposes. She would often take her designs to craft sales and festivals all over the State of Illinois for sale. But most of all Rosa loved her family and spent much time with her grandkids. She was proud of her 25-year career with General Electric Company, in Bloomington, and was very active in getting equal pay for equal work for women and minorities led by the I.A.M. & A.W. Union.

The family would like to thank all the great people at OSF, St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, including Dr. Robert Lai Soe-Hlaing, M.D. and her primary Dr. Justin J. Holschbach, M.D., those at Martin Health Center, in Bloomington including Dr. Daniel Lau, M.D., and her very special P.T., Crystal Crader. They all treated Rosa with love, compassion, and dignity. We are all very grateful to you all, and we love you.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to the Parkinson's Foundation (1800-473-4636) or to a charity of the donor's choice.