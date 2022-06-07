Aug. 19, 1934 - Dec. 20, 2021

LEXINGTON — Rosa Nalley McMurray, 87, a longtime resident of Lexington, IL, passed away peacefully at 12:08 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington, IL.

Rosa was born on August 19, 1934, to Franz and Maria Ziegler Resch in Lohe, Pfarrkirchen, Bavaria, Germany. She married Lindy Ralph Nalley in May 1958, in Munich, Germany. They divorced in 1972. She then married Lee McMurray on October 29, 1977, in Lexington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Josef Ziegler; one daughter, Diana Nalley; and one great-granddaughter, Angel Marie Nalley.

Surviving are her husband, Lee; two sons: Heinz (Micki) Nalley, of Woodriver, and Klaus (Kelly Marie) Nalley, of Tacoma, WA.; grandchildren: Mikel Nalley, of Hartford, Toney (Tiffany) Nalley, of Bethalto, Cassi (Dustin) Ford, of Woodriver, Falicia Nalley of Nurmberg, Germany, Rick Nalley, Gerald Grever, James Grever, Liana (Anthoney) Dotson, all of Tacoma, WA, and Andrea (Ray) Servant, of Fargo, ND; great-grandchildren: Tre, Gage, Alexis, and Hayley Nalley, of Hartford, IL, Georgia and Olivia Nalley, of Bethalto, Kathryn and Caleb Nalley, Serenity Grever, Madden, Maison, Macklin, and Marlin Dotson, all of Tacoma, WA, and Daisy Jo and Lila Servant, of Fargo, ND. Rosa is also survived by her sisters: Stefanie (Karl) Erhart, Maria Dobler, and Anna Feuerecker; and many nieces and nephews in Germany.

A celebration of life services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Fr. David Sable will officiate. A lunch will be served by the Altar and Rosary Society at the Lexington Community Center following the service at the church. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL, assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to the Parkinson's Foundation (1800-473-4636) or to a charity of the donor's choice.