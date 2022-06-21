Feb. 10, 1959 - June 17, 2022

KAPPA — Rosa L. Adkins, 63, of Kappa, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home.

Rosa was born on February 10, 1959, in Bloomington, IL, to the late Eugene Phelps and the late Lila Lough (Cletus Levier). She married Steven M. Adkins. He survives.

Survivors also include eight daughters: Stevie, Stephanie, Brittany, Kayla, Tanya, Samantha, Shawntae, Michelle; seven grandsons; nine granddaughters; one great-grandchild; four siblings: Terry, Joyce, Annette, Beverly; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Rosa worked for many years as a housekeeper. She loved doing ceramics and crafts. She was known as "Mama Bear" as she participated in Native American ceremonies.

Private services will be held for family. Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences and tributes can be made online to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.