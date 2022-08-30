July 6, 1960 - Aug. 25, 2022

MINONK — Ronnie G. "Popeye" Kline, 62, of Minonk, passed away at 3:34 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence after a ten-month battle of lung cancer.

He was born on July 6, 1960, in LaHarpe, IL, a son of Dannie and Frances Guy Kline. He married Denise Zulz on February 14, 1981, in Wenona, IL. She survives.

Together they have two daughters: Brandi (Anthony) Hofmann of Normal, IL; Trisha (Eric Staub) Thomann of Burlington, IA; survived by two sisters: Cathy (Jon) Schaefer of Lomax, IL; Jody (Kenny) Miller of Monmouth, IL; four grandchildren: Harrison and Christian Hofmann, Cash and Camry Thomann; mother-in-law, Linda Zulz of Wenona; and his companion dog, Milo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Sadie Shaner.

He was a 1979, graduate of Dallas City High School. After high school, he worked alongside his father for many years at Burlington Northern Railroad as a welder. He was employed most recently as a welder at O'Brien Steele in Minonk.

He loved to fish, but he especially liked to fish with his grandchildren. He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed watching old Western movies and car shows. He loved being with his grandkids and was extremely proud of his daughters. He was the #1 customer of Illinois lottery scratch offs.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk, and from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday prior to services. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the services. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Des Moines County Humane Society, or Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, or a charity of the donor's choice.

