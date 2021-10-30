BLOOMINGTON — Ronnie Bull, 60 of Bloomington, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Thursday October 28, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday November 4, 2021, at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Chad Sparks will officiate. There will be a visitation that evening from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Memorial Home.

Ronnie was born in Pontiac, IL, on June 27, 1961, to Harold and Glendeane Hoover Bull. They preceded him in death.

He married Debbie Immke, on June 14, 1986, in Pontiac. She survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Jessica (Ryan Long) Bull of Bloomington; and one grandson, Andrew Long; and three brothers: Gerry (Sharon) Bull of Pontiac, Chuck (Barb) Bull of Fairbury, and Tom (Joan) Bull of Fairbury.

Along with the great love for his family and friends, he loved and played fast pitch softball for over two decades. In that time he pitched for several area teams, including Saunemin, Pontiac, Bloomington and Sibley. He helped lead Bloomington (1992, 1995), and Sibley (1997) to state championships. A feat, not equaled by many, in fast pitch circles. Ronnie was a great teammate and friend to so many over those 20 plus seasons.

Ronnie, Deb and Jess, loved going to the dirt tracks and watched hundreds of races over the years, many of which included their favorite driver; nephew, Scott Bull.

He worked 26 years, for Hundman Lumber, and the last eight years worked for United Pipe and Supply in Bloomington.

He attended Covell Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Covell Community Building Fund.

Ronnie was a much loved husband, father, grandpa and friend. In his sixty trips around the sun, he lived a wonderful and very full life. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and many others he met along life's path.

