Cremation has been accorded and a visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. and a memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington. A celebration luncheon will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Lexington Community Center following the service.