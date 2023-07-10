May 13, 1949 - Nov. 25, 2022

LEXINGTON — Ronalie K. "Ronni" Glacinski, 73, of Lexington, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

Cremation has been accorded and a memorial gathering will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington.

Memorials may be given to McLean County Humane Society, or Pet Central Helps.

Ronalie was born in Rockford, IL on May 13, 1949, a daughter to David C. and Beverly (Stiles) Van Dyke. She married David Glacinski in Rockford on August 29, 1970. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Mara (Doug) Barr, Mount Olive, NJ, David B. (Nikki) Glacinski, El Paso; granddaughters: Savannah and Elle Barr, Mount Olive, NJ, Avery and Ryen Glacinski, El Paso; and two sisters: Dawn Van Dyke, Teaneck, NJ, Denise Van Dyke, Bradley Beach, NJ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother.

Ronni graduated from Lincoln College with her Associates in Arts. She owned and operated the Lexington Video Library for several years. She was an avid reader and loved books. She was also a talented artist who enjoyed drawing and oil painting.

