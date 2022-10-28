Oct. 10, 1942 – Oct. 26, 2022

NORMAL — Ronald Warren "Ron" Purkey, 80, of Normal, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Lunch will be served at the church, followed by interment at East Lawn Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m.

Ron was born October 10, 1942, in Bloomington to Roland and LaVerne (Sieg) Purkey. Ron married Mary Stoutamoyer on January 19, 1964. Ron is survived by wife Mary and son Matt Purkey of Ft. Myers, FL.

Ron was an expert in the fields of Broadcast Radio and Commercial Communications. Ron started his career in Radio Broadcasting, owned Commercial 2-Way Radio Businesses in the 1960s - 70s, finishing his career in roles within various communication departments at the BNSF Railroad from 1979 to retirement in 2007. Besides his family, Ron's lifelong passion was HAM Radio operations, in which he started in his early teens and continued until his passing.

Ron was straight-forward, witty and had a special sense of humor that made everyone smile within his presence. He was the best husband and father, who was loved, adored and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Memorials may be made to McLean County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.