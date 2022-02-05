NORMAL — Ronald W. "Ronnie" Maaks, 72, of Normal, IL, entered his heavenly home on January 22, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ronnie was born on June 23, 1949, in Lincoln, IL , the 3rd son of Marion and Mildred (Sheley) Maaks. He married Betsy Meyers on June 15, 1974, and one son, Charles, was born to that union. He later married the love of his life Cathy (Nalley) Maaks on March 28, 1992 in Las Vegas, NV.

Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Cathy of Normal IL; son, Charles Maaks of LeRoy, IL; two step-sons: Jeremiah Ryburn of Bloomington, IL, and Scott (Anndrea) Roberts of LeRoy, IL; two step-grandchildren: Madison Christianson and Caleb Roberts; one sister, Mary Kay (Ron) Coulter of Springfield, MO; three brothers: Duane (Faye) Maaks of Carterville, IL, Richard (Donna) Maaks of Normal, IL, and Michael (Tracy) Maaks of New Holland, IL; two brothers-in-law: Danny Nalley of Greeneville, TN, and Earl (Katrina) Nalley of LeRoy, IL; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; one brother, James Maaks; and one step-grandson, Carver James Roberts.

Ronnie was raised on a farm in New Holland, IL, and attended New Holland-Middletown High School graduating in 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969, and did a tour in Vietnam. After returning from the army he worked at Allied Van lines in the warehouse. In 1973, he started his 26-year career with the City of Bloomington Police Department, retiring in 1999. While working at the police department, he attended ISU earning his Bachelor's Degree in 1979. In March of 2002, he went to work for the McLean County Sheriff's Department (Jail Division) as the commissary assistant, retiring in July 2011.

Per Ronnie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL. A Celebration of life will be held for family and friends from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the American Hungarian Club, 1520 Calhoun St. Bloomington, IL. Military honors will be accorded at 3:00 p.m. A time for sharing will take place at 4:00 p.m. for those who wish to participate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Ronnie's memory may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) or a charity of your choice.

Ronnie was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

"Fly high my angel"