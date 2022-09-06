Sept. 5, 1932 - Sept. 1, 2022

MINONK — Ronald Schuster, 89, of Peoria, formerly of Minonk, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Cornerstone Rehab in Peoria.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan with Pastor Wayne Shelksohn officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be in St. Petri Cemetery, Flanagan.

Memorials may be given to the Minonk Rescue Squad. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial home in Minonk is in charge of arrangements for the family.

Ronald was born in Minonk on September 5, 1932, a son to Louis and Mathilda Weichman Schuster.

Surviving is his significant other, Barbara Boise-Schlosser of Peoria and her children: Debra Iger, Michael, David, Steven, and Kevin Boise; sister, Ruth Henkel, Des Plaines, IL; niece, Renee (Mike) Gagliano; nephew, Jim (Debra) Henkel; great-nephews: Travis and Matt Gagliano, and Adam and Nathan McGrew; and great-niece, Melinda McGrew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Howard; and a nephew, Michael.

Ronald farmed and sold Jo Jack Seed Corn for 30 years. When he wasn't farming, he loved to fish and to plant his garden.